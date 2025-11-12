Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper-Standard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of CPS opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.69. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.83 million. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 11,273.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

