Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $9.06 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 161,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,961,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,697,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,708,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after acquiring an additional 444,648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 776.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,416 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Santander began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

