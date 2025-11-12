Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 292,721 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 292,721 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,824,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,018,000 after buying an additional 290,653 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,324,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,145,000 after buying an additional 2,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,762,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,785,000 after acquiring an additional 943,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

