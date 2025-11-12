Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Barclays PLC $BCS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 536,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297,462 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 105,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Barclays by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Barclays by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $22.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Barclays had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

