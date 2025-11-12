Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Raises Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 38,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $295.15 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $312.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

