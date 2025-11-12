Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Purchases Shares of 357 Spotify Technology $SPOT

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,614 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,139,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 216.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 719,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,847,000 after acquiring an additional 492,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 505,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 345,048 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $640.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $682.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.83. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $411.40 and a 52-week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.94.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

