Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Invests $59,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

