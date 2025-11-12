Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Compass Group Price Performance
CMPGY opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $36.70.
Compass Group Company Profile
