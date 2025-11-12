Comparing Gaxos.ai (GXAI) and Its Peers

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gaxos.ai to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaxos.ai and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Gaxos.ai alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gaxos.ai N/A -$3.42 million -1.67 Gaxos.ai Competitors $2.58 billion $19.42 million 13.63

Gaxos.ai’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gaxos.ai. Gaxos.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaxos.ai 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gaxos.ai Competitors 528 2538 5396 162 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gaxos.ai and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 23.73%. Given Gaxos.ai’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaxos.ai has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Gaxos.ai and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaxos.ai -1,845.25% -27.37% -26.48% Gaxos.ai Competitors -124.65% -63.74% -1.73%

Volatility & Risk

Gaxos.ai has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaxos.ai’s peers have a beta of 1.60, meaning that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gaxos.ai peers beat Gaxos.ai on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Gaxos.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaxos.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaxos.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.