Comparing Australian Oilseeds (COOT) & Its Rivals

Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Australian Oilseeds to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 69.1% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Australian Oilseeds and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australian Oilseeds -2.98% -104.19% -4.15% Australian Oilseeds Competitors -6.05% -18.86% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australian Oilseeds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Australian Oilseeds Competitors 825 3662 3919 168 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Australian Oilseeds and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 26.86%. Given Australian Oilseeds’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Australian Oilseeds has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Australian Oilseeds has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australian Oilseeds’ peers have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Australian Oilseeds and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Australian Oilseeds $27.01 million -$840,000.00 -32.75 Australian Oilseeds Competitors $9.00 billion $395.89 million 49.70

Australian Oilseeds’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Australian Oilseeds. Australian Oilseeds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Australian Oilseeds peers beat Australian Oilseeds on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Australian Oilseeds

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on December 29, 2022 and is headquartered in Cootamundra, Australia.

