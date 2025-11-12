CLMB FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Barrington Research

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Climb Global Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.14. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Climb Global Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Climb Global Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $161.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.29 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.44%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLMB. Zacks Research lowered Climb Global Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Climb Global Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Climb Global Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of CLMB opened at $107.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.25. Climb Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $145.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

