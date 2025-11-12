Cigna Group $CI Position Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.20% of Cigna Group worth $176,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cigna Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 458 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $383.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.73.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $267.82 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.71 and its 200-day moving average is $302.28.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.