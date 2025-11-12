Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,863. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.92. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $134.54.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $149.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHRD

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.