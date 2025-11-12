Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,868,000 after purchasing an additional 491,002 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

