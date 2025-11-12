Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $16.30. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 700 shares.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

