CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,039 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $394,233,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19,159.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,580,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,607 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,720,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8,428,081.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 927,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927,089 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,637,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,869 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

