CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 100 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $977.00 price objective (up previously from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $860.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.00.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE PH opened at $858.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $866.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $762.26 and a 200-day moving average of $717.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

