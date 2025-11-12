CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,874 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $91.55. The company has a market cap of $194.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

