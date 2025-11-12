CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF $GEM

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,514,000 after acquiring an additional 379,423 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,810,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234,557 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,068,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,760,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,343,000 after buying an additional 36,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.