Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vipshop by 0.5% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 133,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 15,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 209.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Zacks Research cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Vipshop Stock Up 0.9%

VIPS stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42.

About Vipshop



Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

