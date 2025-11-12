Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Purchases 12,178 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 185.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises about 1.9% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.2% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total value of $545,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,924.04. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,259.40. The trade was a 60.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,240 shares of company stock worth $18,806,080. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.36.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $288.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $296.15.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

