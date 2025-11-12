CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) versus Figma (NYSE:FIG) Head-To-Head Review

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Figma and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Figma 1 7 3 0 2.18 CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Figma presently has a consensus target price of $62.86, indicating a potential upside of 41.22%. Given Figma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Figma is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

This table compares Figma and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Figma N/A N/A N/A CCC Intelligent Solutions -0.28% 3.76% 2.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Figma and CCC Intelligent Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Figma $749.01 million 24.72 N/A N/A N/A CCC Intelligent Solutions $996.96 million 4.89 $26.15 million N/A N/A

CCC Intelligent Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Figma.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb. Behind each of these products is a cross-functional team responsible for bringing them to life. In Figma, designers work alongside developers, product managers (“PMs”), researchers, marketers, writers, and other non-designers who, in the three months ended March 31, 2025, made up two-thirds of our more than 13 million monthly active users(1). Together, these teams share and explore ideas, align on a vision, visualize concepts, and translate them into coded products — all on a single, connected, AI-powered platform that collaborators around the world can access with a URL. Our focus on the entire lifecycle of software creation reflects our ability to rapidly bring new products onto Figma’s browser-based platform and our belief that design spans far beyond a single step or role. We take this expansive view because design is more than how something looks, or even feels; design is also how something works — and in today’s increasingly digital-first world, what sets brands and companies apart. As AI makes software much easier to create, and as organizations across industries and geographies continue to invest heavily in digital transformation, better-designed digital products and experiences have become even more critical to a company’s success. That’s why 95% of the Fortune 500 and 78% of the Forbes Global 2000 used Figma in March 2025. These companies understand deeply that great design is what attracts and wins user loyalty, especially in a world where a business’ interactions with its customers are increasingly digital. Figma has been fortunate to play a part in, and benefit from, the growing global movement to elevate design and the craft of building software. Millions of people use Figma every week, often for hours a day, and as more users have come to our platform, our business has grown. (1) We define monthly active users as the number of unique users that access at least one of our products during a given month. A Paid Customer typically includes multiple unique users. When reporting monthly active users during a quarter or other period of time, we report the number of monthly active users during the month with the highest number of active users during such period. Our principal executive offices are located in San Francisco, California.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

