CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 98.3% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CBRE Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average of $146.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

