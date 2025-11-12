Cascade Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,396.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 859.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 82,969 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 112,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 875,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,928,000 after acquiring an additional 818,112 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 969.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,409.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.1%

ORLY opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.