Cascade Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Global X FinTech ETF $FINX

Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FINX. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech ETF Trading Down 0.3%

FINX opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $286.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92.

Global X FinTech ETF Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.