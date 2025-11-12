Cascade Financial Partners LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF $IETC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Up 24.1%

Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 52-week low of $64.06 and a 52-week high of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $750.69 million, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average of $95.71.

About iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.