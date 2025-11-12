Cascade Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,199 Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,199 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Daiwa America cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.31.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $228.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.70. The stock has a market cap of $182.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.