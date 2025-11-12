Cantor Fitzgerald Lifts Earnings Estimates for Xencor

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Xencor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.41) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.61). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2026 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.64. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 121.52%.The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Xencor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $14.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Xencor has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 195.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 209.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 77.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

