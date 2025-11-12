Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading Up 27.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) rose 27.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 3,547,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 798% from the average daily volume of 395,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Canada Nickel Trading Up 27.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.92.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

