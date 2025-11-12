Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BFI Infinity Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the second quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 43,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 300,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cormark cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

In related news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,190,576.85. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,227,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,476. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,257 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,334. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 24.03%.The company had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

