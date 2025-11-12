Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at $11,701,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 650,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth $8,772,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at $7,909,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AZZ from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AZZ from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AZZ from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

AZZ Trading Up 0.0%

AZZ stock opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.41.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 19.69%.The firm had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

