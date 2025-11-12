Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 874.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 31.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 1.8%

ELS stock opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The business had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.52%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

