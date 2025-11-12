Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Bank of America

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $142.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.10.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.17 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $398.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 319.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

