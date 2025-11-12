Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.82 and traded as low as C$49.00. Calian Group shares last traded at C$53.10, with a volume of 63,411 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGY. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.17.

Calian Group Stock Up 9.2%

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$602.42 million, a PE ratio of -885.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is presently -1,866.67%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

