Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Buenaventura Mining from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Buenaventura Mining Price Performance

Shares of BVN stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. Buenaventura Mining has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 38.38% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Buenaventura Mining by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the third quarter worth about $813,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

