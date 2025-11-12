BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ:BTQ) Shares Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

BTQ Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:BTQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.12. 3,889,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 2,258,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded BTQ Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in BTQ Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTQ Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTQ Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTQ Technologies in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BTQ Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $141,000.

