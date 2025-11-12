BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOOO. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. National Bankshares set a $105.00 price target on BRP and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BRP from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DOOO

BRP Price Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $64.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.29 and a beta of 1.21. BRP has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. BRP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 61.26%. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BRP by 51.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,847,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 962,696 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $29,351,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 144.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 427,434 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BRP by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,744,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,805,000 after purchasing an additional 346,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 696.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 254,627 shares during the period.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.