Brokerages Set Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Target Price at $100.55

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 217.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Workiva by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth $31,955,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,696,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $93.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.10 and a beta of 0.87. Workiva has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.63.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.96 million. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

