Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,318,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,936,848,000 after buying an additional 542,912 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,766,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,234,000 after acquiring an additional 193,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,865,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,630,000 after acquiring an additional 271,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,502,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,460,000 after purchasing an additional 340,948 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

