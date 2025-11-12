Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) PT at GBX 278.67

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 280.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNG. Berenberg Bank raised M&G to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 225 to GBX 342 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on M&G from GBX 305 to GBX 315 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 214 to GBX 260 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 271.80 on Friday. M&G has a one year low of GBX 171.55 and a one year high of GBX 279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -108.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.16.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.10 earnings per share for the quarter. M&G had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&G will post 24.2485207 earnings per share for the current year.

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

