Brokerages Set First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Target Price at $27.50

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2025

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the ten analysts that are covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

