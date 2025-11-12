Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.8% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $351.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.