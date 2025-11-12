Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.81 and traded as low as $7.60. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $7.5650, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bridgford Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 3.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgford Foods stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Bridgford Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

Featured Stories

