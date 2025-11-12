Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $335.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

