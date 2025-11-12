Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

