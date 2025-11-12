Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 601 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in GE Aerospace by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,375,000 after purchasing an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 563,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,945,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 56.0% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.5%

GE opened at $310.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.66. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The company has a market cap of $327.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

