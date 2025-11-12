Boston Partners Sells 46,919 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,386,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,919 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $161,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 425.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.52.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $78.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.42%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

