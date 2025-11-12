Boston Partners Purchases 6,466 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Boston Partners raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $227,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $161,545.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,992.96. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,331.20. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,587 shares of company stock worth $3,989,936. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $152.09 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.47 and its 200 day moving average is $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

