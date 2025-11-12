Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 756,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $103,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $82,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,944.08. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $50,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,311 shares in the company, valued at $177,942.03. The trade was a 22.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,496 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $167.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $174.26. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.24. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $432.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

