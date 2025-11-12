Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Boston Partners lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $119,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $233.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.89.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

